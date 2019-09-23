Last Thursday, my FFA chapter took 24 members enrolled in Agriculture Science to University of Missouri-Columbia Field Day. It was such an amazing experience.
UMC Field Day is basically a Food for America, but for high schoolers. They have different tables devoted to different things in agriculture or different businesses.
The elderberry growing and the jam was enticing, and I got to taste-test some of the jam. It was really good and had less sugar than other jams. If you are looking for something different and Missouri grown, I highly recommend it.
Diseases in crops were really interesting and I was able to learn about the difference between common rust and southern rust. Southern rust has a slightly more orange tint and it grows on both sides of the leaves. Later on, I learned about growing turmeric and baby ginger in high tunnels. It allows for them to be grown year-round and brings a source of income if a farmer wants it.
Then I learned about Ozark Mountain Creamery, which started as a dairy farm and then to save their farm, they started a creamery business. Their story was very interesting, and I learned a little bit which might help with those who are lactose intolerant. Their milk is heated to 145 degrees Fahrenheit to allow for the milk to be pasteurized without killing a certain lactose-digesting enzyme. It doesn't always work for everyone, but it’s worth a try! If you are going to try it, I recommend the chocolate milk, it’s very rich.
Then I learned more about how goats and sheep were susceptible to worms, which I hadn’t ever really considered. The worms and other parasites can make goats and sheep go lethargic, but by then it’s almost too late. After the discussion, we heard the dean of MU speak and ate tiger stripe ice cream; it was really good, by the way.
I also talked to Crown Power and Equipment and to Hiland Dairy, and learned about health foods, how cover crops can help stop runoff water and how to have a short breeding season in order to maximize profit from your cow herd.
To finish it all off we reached into a cannulated steer and got to feel the digestive system of the cow. It was so cool! UMC Field Day was an awesome experience not just open to FFA members, but to everyone. I would highly encourage you to go if you want to learn more about agriculture.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
