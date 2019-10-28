Keeping in line with our specialty crop theme — which I never realized was the theme for this month until this week — the Plum Pox Virus has been removed from the United States. This virus, also known as Sharka, is the worst, most devastating disease stone fruit can get. Stone fruit is basically anything that has a pit as its seed, such as plums, peaches, cherries, mangos, apricots, nectarines, almonds, etc. There are six different strains of this virus, however the main one which has been going around in the United States is strain D. Strain D mainly affects plums, peaches, nectarines and apricots, but can affect other stone fruits.
PPV was first reported in Bulgaria in 1910 and has spread worldwide due to plant propagations (cuttings, seeds, etc.), nursery stock and the black market. Who would have thought there was a black-market trade for fruit? Many fruits appear fine and pass inspection without showing any signs. It is spread over short distances due to bugs. Basically, they take sap from an infected plant and then go to a health plan and infect it. A quick way to spread a disease.
This disease has a $600 million-per-year impact on the specialty farmers who raise stone fruits. However, “our 20-year fight against plum pox disease is officially over,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Greg Ibach stated. “Working with our partners, we’ve eliminated this disease and protected the United States’ $6.3 billion stone fruit industry.”
To keep the U.S. free from PPV, a branch of the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has laid down many strong safeguarding programs; a few include continuous monitoring for the disease in stone fruits across the U.S., using science backed regulations on imports, and cooperating with Canada to help prevent the disease in both of our countries.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
