If you remember earlier in the year, I wrote an article about how trade was going between the United States and Japan. The article was mainly about how Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, AKA mad cow disease, had been detected and the Japanese wanted to make sure the meat they were receiving was safe and wholesome. In May they lifted most all the regulations regarding BSE.
Just the other day, the upper house of Japan’s Parliament approved the U.S.-Japan trade agreement. Now the main subject of the matter is this: Japan agrees to buy U.S. red meat and the U.S. agrees to buy more industrial goods from Japan.
“With the U.S.-Japan trade agreement now approved by the Japanese Parliament, the U.S. beef and pork industries look forward to expanded opportunities in Japan, Dan Halstrom, United States Meat Export Federation CEO and president, said. “This agreement is one of the biggest developments in the history of red meat trade, as no international market delivers greater benefits to U.S. farmers and ranchers, and to the entire U.S. supply chain, than Japan.”
USMEF is expecting the beef exports to reach $2.3 billion and 360,000 metric tons in volume, while pork exports are expected to reach $1.7 million and 410,000 metric tons. This is based off of reduced tariffs for a whole year.
It is projected by 2025, U.S. red meat will reach about $5 billion, an additional $2 billion for pork and $2.8 billion for beef. In addition, this agreement helps to open the door for new markets and trade with Japan in the future.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
