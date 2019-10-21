My mom and I decided to go last Saturday to Mound City, Kansas, for the crafts show there. It’s something we hadn’t done in a long time. Now you are probably thinking, how does this have anything to do with agriculture? Other than popular farm decorations (blue trucks, barb wire, old barn wood, etc.) we found a lavender booth.
Growing lavender is a type of alternative agriculture. The Lavender Patch began in 2009 and grew from there. Located in Fort Scott, they have over 1,000 different plants and more than 100 different varieties. In addition, they are involved in agriculture tourism and have a Lavender Festival every year. The 2019 festival has already passed, but the 2020 Lavender Festival is set for June 20.
It was really interesting talking to the owners and learning about lavender. I personally had never really been a fan of the smell of lavender, but it turns out the many perfumes and candles and such have chemicals added into the fragrance. The natural smell of the flowers actually smelled really good. Also, here’s a fun fact: the oil from lavender can be used as an antiseptic, though it would probably be best if you went to the doctor.
It was so interesting learning and reading about lavender. With the business being in agriculture tourism, I think it would be so cool to tour with my FFA chapter.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
