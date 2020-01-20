A new year, a new decade, a new chute. Now, a lot of us have chutes for our cattle. Chutes make working them a breeze, even though you can have a few difficult ones now and then. A lot of you may have heard of the world’s quietest chute, the Q-Catch 86 Series, made by Arrowquip. However, in 2020 they really blew it away in developing a new chute.
The Q-Catch 74 series has the same user friendly, patented auto-locking mechanisms and full access points are the 86, but it’s a straightforward chute which helps with making working cattle safe, easy and efficient. It has a new head gate and aligns with how cattle themselves think. It uses light to draw the cattle forward, which helps keep everything flowing very smooth.
We all know things can break and accidents can happen, but this chute has one of the best industry-leading warranty programs. It can be “insured,” so to speak, up to seven years. It features, Arrowquip’s dual patented friction locks, push to close, and pull to open levers. In addition, it is very portable, which is always nice.
So whether you want to upgrade or keep your chute the same, 2020 is going to be an amazing year, and it will certainly be a great decade.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA president.
