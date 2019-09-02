About a week or so ago, I was at the State Fair. While there I showed my steer, competed in beef showmanship, had an area workday, a state fair trip with my chapter, a MAbA reunion and an awards ceremony. A lot in just five days, but the state fair is where I have made some of the best memories all summer — next to all of the FFA events, youth fairs and camps, of course!
Showing my steer started with the Carcass Show. They first judged them on foot. The goal of this was for the judge to try and determine which steer was going to have the best meat and who was ready for slaughter based on what class they were registered in, either lean/retail or hotel restaurant. Then later on in the day, we had Beef Showmanship; there were 20 heats and a lot of semifinals. I made it to the semifinals and learned a lot in the process!
The next day was the steer show, the Area 9 workday, and my chapter’s state fair trip. I enjoyed showing my steer one last time before loading him on the trailer to be sent to Omaha. We made it to the Grand FFA Hereford Steer drive. Afterwards, I helped get my brother’s steer ready to show and he enjoyed showing Poncho one last time. After that I went and worked the FFA building and talked to other FFA members, as well as members from my chapter and hung out with them for a while; until it was time to say goodbye to the steers, pack up and go home.
A day later, we had a MAbA reunion. We packed Buddy Packs alongside the governor, first lady and other prominent leaders in the agriculture sector. It was a lot of fun being around all of my friends and talking with the agricultural leaders about what they did and what their favorite part of their job was. Then we had lunch and a keynote speaker who helped start the Buddy Packing program at the state fair. Then we got to watch the governor’s Q and A with FFA state officers and 4-H state council officers.
Later on in the week, we got a call my brother’s steer had placed reserve in Lean/Retail carcass class out of 52 steers and got to go to the awards ceremony! It was absolutely amazing because we bred and raised him ourselves! In addition, it was a Cedar County sweep in the Lean/Retail, with Kaylee winning Grand!
All in all, this state fair was one to remember.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.