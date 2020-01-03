Now, $1.51 million is a lot, and you wouldn’t normally associate that much with a cow. A racehorse on the other hand? It wouldn’t surprise me if they cost that much. However, yet another world record has been established by Schaff Angus Valley.
At their annual production sale in North Dakota, SAV America 8018, an Angus bull, set the bar very high. The bull was in the ring for a total of 6 minutes. The last bid, made by Herbster Angus Farms, based in Nebraska, was $1.51 million. A huge round of applause exploded around the area.
This isn’t the first record SAV has set. Just last year, their bull SAV Elation 7899 sold for $800,000. At the time, it was the world record, until this year at least. SAV America 8018 was $90,000 short of doubling the amount set only a year ago.
Now, what’s so great about this bull? America had a 205-day weaning weight of 1,107 pounds. The sale book stated, “He presents himself with true herd bull authority — long bodied, thick, square-hipped, deep and massive with a sound structure, large scrotal and gentle disposition.” This bull was sired by SAV President 6847, a bull who also at one point owned the title of the most expensive bull on the planet. President sold for $750,000 and also was purchased by Herbster Farms. President had a wee bit more than 60 progeny sell this year during the sale, in addition to 14 full and/or maternal siblings.
But back to America. He stands out in expected progeny differences too. He ranked in the top 1% for weaning weight (+83), carcass weight (+71) and yearling weight (+139). All good things, for producers and feedlot managers alike. It just goes to show what good quality genetics can do.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.