Now judging by the title, you probably don’t see how this pertains to agriculture at all. Rural hospitals provide necessary care to our families and neighbors, but why is it important to agriculturists? Rural hospitals help provide jobs for our small towns, allowing them to grow. This in turn helps bring more people and more money into our rural economy.
In addition, it is a vital part of our rural infrastructure. Now we talk a lot about infrastructure in agriculture from the bridges on our county roads to the huge potholes and the ungraded gravel roads to lacking rural broadband. Rural hospitals help improve our infrastructure and give us a place to go to, whether we have a broken arm or need a simple check-up.
“In most rural communities, the hospital is the first or second largest employer, but only if the hospital can keep its doors open,” according to the National Rural Health Association. “More than 44% of rural hospitals operate at a loss and 30% operate below a negative 3% margin. A total of 83 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, and 674 are vulnerable to closure. If all 674 vulnerable hospitals close, we will lose 99,000 direct health care jobs, 137,000 community jobs, and $277 billion in GDP. Per-capita annual income in rural communities will decrease by $703, while rural unemployment would increase by 1.6 percentage points.”
Building off of that, we have support from Missouri Farm Bureau, showing their support for rural hospitals, because our rural communities can’t grow if our infrastructure doesn’t. In January Gov. Parsons helped with the Reimagine Rural Health initiative.
So, in layman’s terms, we need to support our rural hospitals. How can we continue to grow our communities, provide better jobs, and help protect our health?
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
