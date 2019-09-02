A high oleic soybean is a soybean containing at least 70% oleic acid. A soybean generally has 22-28% oleic acid in it. When used in high temperatures, the increased level of the acid makes the oil more stable, meaning it can be better for food uses such as baking or frying.
There are many benefits of this particular soybean which can help with our health, our environment and other industries. Since the oil from the bean can be used at higher temperatures in preparing foods, it can be used without causing hydrogenation — basically producing saturated fat — or producing harmful trans fats. For the environment, the oil has an extended fry-life, meaning it can be used many, many times without going bad, lowering cost and waste. Currently after every 8 to 10 fries the oil needs to be changed.
In addition, soybeans are a renewable energy resource and are a legume which can fix nitrogen in the soil and can be grown across Missouri. For the industries, it can be used in soybean oil-based motor oils and have lower volatility and better viscosity than synthetic oils. It also offers natural detergency, meaning engines are cleaner and there are reduced deposits of grim on the metal surfaces.
This bean will have increased functionality to be used in both food and for industrial uses. The United Soybean Board has a goal of planting 18 million acres of the high oleic soybean by 2023. This can help improve profits by 66 cents per bushel, which will result in an added $3.8 billion.
Missouri is currently leading the way in the United States with this soybean development. It is patented and there are applications for the soybeans owned by the curators of the University of Missouri and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but there are exclusive licenses to the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
