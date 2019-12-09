In the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians held a feast to celebrate the harvest they had had since forming their alliance. During this meal, they didn’t eat turkey, which we now consider a necessity during Thanksgiving, they ate ducks, deer, clams, lobster (yes, please!), pumpkin, squash and lots of fruit and berries.
In order to grow crops, they used fish known as herring to fertilize the soil. When corn got to the size of a human hand, they planted beans, squash, and pumpkins. In the 1600s, the Wampanoags knew growing corn and beans together helped them both grow. They grew squash and melons with them as well, which helped to keep weeds down and the leaves helped keep moisture in the soil.
Later on, as we know, the Wampanoag taught the Pilgrims how to grow crops using their methods. The pilgrims grew multi-colored Indian corn, wheat, barley, beans, oats, peas and pumpkins. In their own smaller gardens, they grew herbs and different types of vegetables. Being able to grow all of these things and preserve them helped them to flourish, by trading with the Indians for furs and then selling the furs to England. Life depended on the harvest.
In 1863, there were about 2 million farms in the United States, most all were family farms and were to support themselves. After western expansion, the number of farms grew by about 3 million. So in 1900, there were 5.7 million farms but despite this, one farmer could only feed 2.5 people. Sixty years later, the number of farms fell by 2 million. More and more people were moving to urban and suburban areas. Yet with this, one farmer could feed 25.8 people.
Today, the number of farms is 2.1 million, relatively the same as in 1863 but one thing has changed tremendously: a farmer can on average feed 155 people worldwide. Agriculture has changed quite a bit, wouldn’t you say? But I think we can all agree, life depends on the harvest.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
