This last week was filled with non-livestock projects, horses, coronation, livestock and most importantly, the day all of our hard work is shown, the SHOW. The Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair is one of my favorite county fairs to go to. This year I was able to exhibit four photos for my non-livestock project, photography, and show my market heifer and my steer.
The show started off with the horse show. Now personally I love horses and love learning more about them as well as see them being shown. I was able to help pass out ribbons and get to see the different events you can do. Trail riding and flags were definitely my favorite events. All of the exhibitors did an amazing job and I can’t thank them enough for answering some of my more than likely stupid-sounding questions.
Next, we had the poultry and rabbit show. I have showed chickens every year since I started 4-H except this year, because I really wanted to start focusing on my cattle, and I loved seeing new and younger members. The rabbit show is always cool; I like seeing the different colors of the rabbits and hearing about the different breeds.
Later on we had the breeding cattle show, the pet show and the market animal show. The pet show was by far my favorite event that day because kids ages 5- 7 are able to bring in an animal and tell us all about it. There were pygmy goats, cats, dogs of all sizes and very fuzzy rabbits. The market show followed and I just want to give a huge shout-out to all of the exhibitors there. It was a long night, but there were even longer nights put into those animals to make them look just right. Everyone did an amazing job!
We then had the breeding sheep, goat, and hog show. I helped pass out ribbons and learned more about how to judge breeding animals by listening to the judges’ reasons. I also watched the showmanship classes of the different animals to learn more about how to show them properly.
We finished off the week with the sale and awards. Thank you to all of the businesses and sponsors of the fair for supporting us and all of our hard work.
Scheireck is the El Dorado Springs FFA president and this year’s Land-O-Lakes queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.