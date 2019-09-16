There is no question about it, climate change and agriculture will be a hot topic in the presidential debates, mainly on the Democratic side of things. Agriculture has been in the spotlight recently with all of the tariffs and the proposition of the Green New Deal, which details the United States would be solely run on renewable energy by 2030. However, before we get into what is thought will happen, here are some facts about methane claims.
The Environmental Protection Agency says all livestock only represent about 3.9% of the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions, with beef only actually representing 2% of that. For other greenhouse gas emissions agriculture puts out, 0.8% is from agriculture fuels and 4.7% is from agriculture crops, leaving the other 90.6% to be: 0.7% to U.S, territories, 5.1% given off by residential areas, 6.4% given off by commercial areas, 21.6% given off by industries, 28.4% given off by electricity generation and the other 28.5% given off by transportation. While everyone needs to play a part in helping reduce climate change, it’s almost pointless to point fingers at something only making up 9.4% of the issue.
“No climate change debate is complete without addressing the role America's farmers and ranchers must play if we are to leave a sustainable future to our children and future generations,” Dr. Jennifer Moore-Kucera, American Farmland Trust’s Farmers Combat Climate Change director, stated. “With the CNN Town Hall on climate change, I believe it is important to provide a context for the conversation as it relates to both the challenges and opportunities related to helping farmers and ranchers combat climate change.”
AFT’s Farmers Combat Climate Change initiative has three main goals: to protect farmland and promote growth to helps reduce emissions, improve the soil health and improve resiliency and promote clean, smart, efficient, and renewable energy to farms. With all this being said, it will be interesting to hear the candidates discuss their plans and thoughts on agriculture and climate change.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
