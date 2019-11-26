Clay is commonly fed to dairy cows to prevent Sub-acute Ruminal Acidosis. SARA results in feeding too much grain, and not giving the cattle enough forage. SARA mainly affects cows who have just calved (being switched diets too quickly) and in feedlots. Due to this, many farmers and feedlot managers have added in clay as a feed supplement to help reduce the symptoms of SARA.
Now we all know mineral and vitamin nutrition is absolutely essential to ensuring the health of your herd in the present and long term, which means feeding the right mineral at the right time. For example, flies are really bad in summer, and when my brother and I go out to bring our calves in in the mornings during late spring and especially in the summer, our cattle are covered in flies despite the fact that we spray them with fly spray.
A way we have been able to combat it is by feeding garlic mineral. It’s helped keep the flies off of them tremendously. If I was a fly, I don’t think I would want to bite a cow tasting like garlic either.
The same goes for when cows are calving, possible switching them to dairy mineral will help if your cattle have issues with milk production or want you the calf to get better nutrients, but it is also beneficial to the cow in more ways than just preventing SARA.
A new study done by the University of Illinois shows clay helps cows degrade feed better. “Farmers are giving this clay, but they want to know if the corn silage or hay the cow is eating is affected,” Phil Cardoso, associate professor at Illinois’ Department of Animal Sciences and a co-author of the study, said. “We found the clay is changing the way the cow degrades feedstuffs.”
In previous studies, Cardoso found many different clays also helped the cattle fight off aflatoxin, a fungus that can be found on crops. Since the clay keeps aflatoxin away, it can be used without the worry of it sticking to other minerals or affecting how the cows digest their forage. Yet there are more benefits than just that.
“Basically, clay has all these benefits: It reduces aflatoxin, works as a pH buffer [a natural way your body maintains its pH balance] and also improves the degradability of some feedstuffs,” Cardoso said.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.