As we all know the holiday season is here and we all know what that means: food. Lots and lots of good food. Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, corn, pumpkin pie (any pie really), rolls and tons more. We all know our food doesn’t come from the grocery store, it comes from a farmer.
But besides the regular old holiday meal, we also have one of the utmost important meals to take care off every day — breakfast — and you know what’s good for breakfast? Bacon. Bacon and eggs; bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich; pancakes and bacon, waffles and bacon…. Hungry for breakfast yet? No, not a breakfast kind of person? What about bacon cheeseburgers, bacon-wrapped anything, bacon in a salad, bacon onion rings, keto bacon sushi and even bacon and egg spaghetti. Now, I will agree those last few sounded a little gross, but what we can learn from this is Americans believe bacon goes with everything.
Let’s talk about the price of bacon. About two years ago, pork bellies were few and far between. This sent bacon prices up, but over the last few months we have gotten more and more pork bellies. By the end of September, there was a wee bit under 41 million pounds in storage.
“It’s the highest level since 1971,” Shayle Shagam, a USDA livestock analyst, states. “It’s a combination of both killing about 10% more hogs and live weights of those hogs being about 2% heavier, so more hogs and heavier hogs are going to give you more pork belly.
“If we look at retail prices in September, they were $5.57 a pound compared to $5.50 a pound a year ago. So even with more bacon out there, people are paying higher prices for their bacon. People like bacon.”
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
