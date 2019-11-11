Agriculture is something we all know about, or most of us. In this article I’m going to talk about some facts about agriculture in the United States, Missouri, and even some about the world.
To start off, agriculture is the single largest employer in the world. It employs 40% of people globally and 17% of people in the United States, 24 million people in the U.S. alone. With all of those employees, there have to be farms to work on — there are 914 million acres of farmland just here in the United States. In addition, one-third of the land is near urban/suburban areas. Speaking of urban areas, the average U.S. farmer feeds 155 people. For comparison, in the 1960s, one farmer could feed almost 26 people. That’s roughly a 125-person increase. How crazy is that, and just in 50 years. Now since we are on the topic of food, no food compares to a nice juicy steak, with that being said 29% of farms are beef farms. That’s a lot of cows, and it doesn’t even include dairy cows.
Now for Missouri, the ag industry in Missouri is an $88 billion industry. We rank second in number of farms with almost 100,000. Back with our cow facts, Missouri ranks third in number of beef cows with 2.06 million head. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, that’s a lot of cows. In addition, Missouri ranks fourth in rice production, fifth in cotton, sixth in number of turkeys, sixth in hay production, seventh in both hogs and soybeans and tenth in corn.
If you didn’t already know, agriculture is very important to Missouri! Now, where do all of these products go? Missouri’s top five agriculture export partners are Canada, Mexico, the European Union, China and Japan.
Agriculture is very diverse and essential to our world!
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
