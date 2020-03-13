Dear Editor,
A song keeps me thinking of “Here in Topeka, the screen door is slammin’ and the flies are a’buggin.” As a provide-a-ride driver for seniors to medical appointments almost every day, I’m reminded of the medical needs of seniors most people have no knowledge of. I drive people with cancer, shakes, heart problems, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, loss of feet, leap, loss of memories and just plain sickness.
Some people are fully covered by medical fees. Some are not. As I sit in waiting rooms, I wonder what some people, men and women looked like years ago and what were their trades. No matter. Now they are seniors, they need medical help. I know for a fact that in the senior center in Stockton, seniors are breaking their pills in half and doing without medicine.
At waiting rooms, I overhear seniors talking about no insurance loopholes and they are out of their pocket for medical help. I have no answers for them. But the No. 1 nation on Earth has no answer for them either. Why? Not everyone can be a veteran or have union medical coverage or the money it takes for a totally covered medical policy. Why do people go to medics in Canada for medicine? I’m not talking about free-loading bums. I’m talking about good people, sick people.
We need provide-a-ride drivers. Forty-two cents a mile. It barely pays for the gas. Why do I do this? My big payday is that I hope God smiles on me.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton, Missouri
