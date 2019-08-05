Dear Editor,
Where to start? Some of the advice you will get will be good advice and some, one should think and get other opinions. It would be nice to inherit a large modern farm/ranch with cattle and machinery, but one might only have the desire to get a farm/ranch. I would suggest looking for a small acreage, perhaps a place in need of TLC.
Have you thought of repairing or fixing up the place for a year’s rent or maybe more? Cutting weeds, brush, painting and perhaps tearing off part of a building and rebuilding it back on or fixing the roof so the building won’t rot because of rainwater and moisture. Could one use an older house trailer as a fixer upper. If one could find a place with a well and could get electrical, that would be two important things. So many options, while one would get a tractor or a power source.
Would a small starter herd of your choice be your best go? Would a smaller tractor and a one-bottom plow work? But I would think the most important thing is to get one’s head on straight and make good decisions. But one must look at yourself and see if you are up to snuff. I would think that a person would have no use for drugs, booze, smokes, anything that would be a waste of hard-earned money. Remember you will not be in a state of mind to present yourself in a bad light or manner.
Start acquiring tools. Ask if there is property to rent or trade work for. Be honest. When raising your crops, raise good veggies to sell and your animals should be the best and you should improve your herd or flock. Whatever you sell, make sure you tell the truth.
Be a part of your community. So many things to be a part of — 4-H, FFA, school board meetings. Take part in what’s going on in your area. Make yourself stand out as an outstanding man/woman/family in your area. Word will spread, people will welcome hard work and honest people and family.
Be prepared to lend a helping hand. Be the best neighbor you can be. Don’t misrepresent yourself and your intentions. Be yourself, be honest, and you will do.
Some of the tools can be obtained while you are looking for your farm. A buzz box welder and oxygen/acetlyne tanks, log chains, rope, come-alongs, chainsaw, hand grinder with cutoff blade and wire brush, tape measure, hand tools, grease and oils.
The most important tool is your get-up-and-go and use your brain and common sense.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
