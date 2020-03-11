Dear Editor,
Here are more reasons to vote no against the proposed tax levy for Cedar County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 2:
1. CCMH is one of only two hospitals in the state to run the County Health Department.
They provide fewer services and are open fewer days at the Stockton office which is Centrally located. But, they're still open 5 days a week at the El Dorado Springs office and also provide more services even though it is much further away for the majority of the county.
Federal and State grant money/support is provided for County Health Departments. Wouldn’t it be better for the Health Department to be separate? Then maybe they could actually provide adequate services for the entire county instead of catering to the residents of Eldo?
2. Would our county be better served by Urgent Care centers instead? They could provide triage care 24/7 and could still transfer critical patients to another hospital just like their ER does now.
3. The financial burden this tax would put on our seniors, farmers and many others who can least afford it just isn’t fair! Especially when most of them aren't even using this hospital.
4. It just doesn’t add up, even if the additional 300% levy passes!
Cedar County Memorial Hospital lost approximately $1,450,000.
Unreimbursed medical care was $1,673,251 (bad debt & charity care combined) FY 2019
If the tax passed, it would still only bring in a total of approximately $1,056,404.
5. Maybe the county could allow the voters to decide if we should sell the hospital instead of repeatedly making us vote on this tax increase? That money could go back to Cedar County and the hospital could then be run and managed at NO cost to the tax payers.
The county could then use the money from the sale of the hospital for other things. Can you imagine the possibilities?
6. I don’t think anyone wants the hospital to close! I’d like to see it managed better or possibly sold to someone who can do that. County hospitals seem to have a bad reputation and I believe most of that stems from the fact that counties aren’t the experts when it comes to running a hospital.
7. This is a very important election because it was narrowly defeated the last time! Your vote REALLY does matter, please learn the facts and vote NO on April 7th.
Cindy Malone
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.