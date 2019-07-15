Dear Editor,
Again, my thoughts are on farmer/rancher hopefuls.
I would ask or suggest one should look at oneself and get an honest assessment of your ability and commitment to take on such a task. A farmer/rancher should be smart but willing to ask and learn and do hard work.
Working with all agriculture people should be a must: county Extension people, USDA people, neighbors and books and libraries. You can’t know enough.
Raise good healthy animals and be a good steward of the soil. There are so many other things I haven’t mentioned.
Looking back 60 years ago, I did a lot of work with an old F-20 and a team of draft “chunks.” Just getting the land was the biggie. Any size would have been a starter farm/ranch.
Of course times have changed, but a lot of the thoughts and desires have not. Being a good neighbor is very important.
If you have the will, desire and gumption to get off the couch and on your own feet, you have my admiration and best wished on being a starter farmer/rancher.
Our nation, state and community need you. Raise healthy animals, veggies and kids.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.