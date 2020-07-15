Dear Editor,
I see where President Trump has accused me and mine (you know, hippie radical leftist weirdo freaks) of waging a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”
But, I know this to be very wrong indeed.
It would very nearly be as great a wrong as what was done to Native American culture, history, laws and peoples when they were wiped out to make room for “our” culture, history, laws and people. Almost as great a wrong as the forced-indoctrination of Native American children in white schools.
And, when it comes to “defaming heroes,”I recall some of the vitriolic articles and speeches against Malcom X and Muhmad Ali. Not to mention, the depiction of Native Americans and Africans in old TV shows and movies.
As a kid, I sang in the choir, “No man is an island. No man stands alone. Each man’s Joy is joy to me. Each man’s grief is my own.”
This would make any culture’s loss “our” loss as well.
We are a blended country, all simmering in the same pot. We have lost so much by denying and erasing the culture and heritage of the African and Native American members of our society. No wonder we fear the same thing might happen to us.
Rather than dwelling in anger and hate because of what we fear to lose, we may be better served to look in hope at what may yet be restored and used to enrich us all.
Make. America. Great. Again.
Oma Sue Ryan
Stockton
(0) comments
