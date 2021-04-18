Dear Editor,
I read with interest Melanie Chance’s column on her life after the tornado. You see, my 85-year-old mother also had her home destroyed that same day.
She lives south of El Dorado Springs about 12 miles. The strange thing is she lost her entire home, many outbuildings, a mobile home, cattle and farm equipment in 2006 on the same farm.
She had lived on her farm in 2006 for about 45 years in a beautiful old farmhouse. When she heard the storm coming, she kneeled by her bed and prayed. When the storm was over, the bed was gone and that side of the house. Mom was still there.
She immediately crawled out of the debris and went outside to look for my brother. His mobile home was gone but he was safe. It took several years to rebuild and come back from that damage. When the 2020 tornado hit, my brother and my husband had both passed away in the intervening years. My brother died in 2011 at age 45 of cancer. My husband died in 2014 at age 55 of cancer.
It has been much more difficult to rebuild this time. She is older and we do not have our men. But as you said, neighbors and friends have been wonderful. My mother Madelene Parrish is a true survivor. She never laments, why me? I am glad Melanie Chance’s family is doing well.
My mother continues to oversee the family farm and is blessed to have good renters to farm it. We give God the glory.
Kim Calvin
El Dorado Springs
