In the recent publication of candidate profiles, it was implied the current mayor encourages funding of local arts programs over needed repairs of the city’s infrastructure.
I can assure all Stockton-area taxpayers this is not the case.
I have worked with Mary Norell on several arts-related initiatives in the Stockton area. My role has been to write grants to fund these initiatives. The grants received through these efforts have funded the outdoor classroom, the metal art on the Stockton square and a grasnt to pay for lighting at the gallery in City Hall. Grant monies also were allocated to bring a visiting artist to work with students at Stockton High School.
Recently, mayor Mary Norell’s leadership encouraged the writing of a grant to provide much needed new playground equipment for Stockton City Park.
Grant money — received from the Missouri Arts Council — also funded the arts activities at the 50 Summers on Stockton Lake festival.
The generous donations of local merchants and residents of the Stockton area also are responsible for making the arts a focal point of our city.
The Bald Eagle sculpture at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stockton Project Office, and the bust of the Native American chief in Brian’s Park were both privately funded through donations.
The taxpayers in the city of Stockton can rest assured city funds are not being diverted to pay for the arts!
Beth Cumins
Lake Stockton Area Arts Council
