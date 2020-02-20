Dear Editor,
Concerning the tax levy increase for the small county hospital in El Dorado Springs whose board keeps voting to keep putting back on the ballot. Now, for the third time.
It amazes me that they’re so short sighted they don’t realize they’re likely alienating what little customer base they still have left by repeatedly placing this on the ballot. Other government agencies can get away with these tactics because they aren’t catering to customers who can chose to take their business elsewhere. Do they not realize that their customers/patients have a choice? Is it possible their revenues are suffering because of this? I’m guessing the amount of cases the hospital writes off because of nonpayment won’t decrease but paying/insured customers will continue going elsewhere.
In my opinion, a pretty myopic view from the people who are running the hospital.
Most hospitals are not supported with taxes but CCMH in El Do already enjoys a 0.1528 tax levy and wants to increase it to 0.6112. The amount you pay has already gone up and will continue to go up as your personal property taxes and your real estate taxes go up.
If you’re not sure how much you will be paying, look at your tax bills and add the lines on your personal property taxes and your real estate taxes that say “hospital,” then multiply those by four. That is how much you will be paying if it passes.
You can also call the county and they will be happy to let you know how much “your” taxes will “actually” increase. I just don’t want people to be fooled by the estimate the hospital has repeatedly published during the last two elections.
I feel this is just one more reason to please vote no “again” on April 7. I think no really should have meant no.
Thanks,
Cindy Malone
Humansville
