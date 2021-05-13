Dear Editor,
Is there no shame among Democrats in office?
Who among you heard, yet again, Maxine Waters’ dispiteous comments and call to violence on Monday, April 19? If you remember her outrageous verbiage towards Trump supporters and administrative personnel, this is not the first time. She incited violence against Americans who believe a certain way. Like most Democrats, it is fine to think our way, and if not, you should be labeled a racist and excommunicated from society.
If you listen to what is being said then you know I speak the truth. “Animal Farm” and “1984” are becoming the truth right before our eyes. Our country is being pulled out from under us simply by the rhetoric of fools who hate the blanket of freedom America provides and have no honor and no love for our constitution.
To be frank, I studied the Constitution to see how it may serve me. However, what I learned was how I failed it. Not only that, but I learned about the blood which was spilled to forge the ink our founding fathers used to make our country what it once was.
I once read a quote of some woman who asked Ben Franklin what they had done in the First Congress, and he answered, “Given you a republic, if you can keep it.”
We are loving it. We sit and watch TV and shake our heads thinking about “what is this country coming to?” Then go about our business doing nothing. Thinking will not move mountains. We have to get our hands dirty. We have to be politically incorrect. We need to boycott companies that support the leftist agendas and stand up to so-called leaders who kowtow to this angry “woke” ideology. Look how quickly this culture has overran where we were just a few years ago.
People, if we do not stand our ground right now, we will wake up one day and be living in a world that would make a great “Twilight Zone” episode. The values that southern Missouri residents raise their children by are slipping through your fingers like sand through a glass. The older generation is getting out cheap. The battle is now.
Do you love your children? Your land? Do you love the ground beneath your feet? The soil of who you are? Do you feel what I am saying? If you do, then you are the one I am talking to.
Men who did the best they knew how to do laid down their lives in every day risking death for treason against the king to give you liberty. Do not let liberal mouth pieces take that away from you. Speak out. Make your voices heard. May God bless southern Missouri and God bless, again, the United States of America.
Gary Dickinson
Leavenworth, KS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.