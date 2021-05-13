Dear Editor,
Our hometown style grocery store will soon be no more.
The big wigs at Woods Corporate office have decided to change our grocery shopping experience here in Stockton forever. They are going to get rid of the meat department.
There will be no more sliced or ground meat. No fresh pork chops or steaks, roasts and no fresh ground hamburger, also chicken. All the meat from then on will be prepackaged. Sounds yummy huh? (Sarcasm). One of the reasons I shop at Woods is because they have a very good meat department run by an experienced person who has been working hard there for years. He has always helped me get just exactly what I need, as far as meat goes and advice.
One other reason I shop at Woods here in Stockton is because they have a great bunch of local people who work hard to support themselves and their families at the store. I like to support jobs for really nice people like these. The hometown friendly service they give you when you go to the store cannot be beat, they are so helpful and some of the nicest people around. I’d like to know how a self-checkout station will be able to tell me where to find something I am looking for. Oh yeah, did I mention there will be no more cashiers and no more helpful friendly, smiling faces. You have to check yourself out. Really? How? Sad! The hometown atmosphere will be lost. Do you think they will be passing on the savings from not having to pay these employees to their customers don’t make me laugh.
I for one will be driving to Springfield to buy my meat and the rest of what I need can be put in the trunk at Walmart. Just think they have stores in El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Mountain Grove, Bolivar and Buffalo. That is at least 72 people that will be out of work to start out, then even more later at their various stores.
We need to ask our city council to get us another grocery store we need one, and they need some competition.
Debra Briels
Stockton
