Dear Editor,
We are at the point in the winter season when the county's roads reach some of the worst conditions ever seen than throughout the rest of the year. Potholes abound, with new ones forming with every freeze/thaw cycle Old Man Winter throws at us. Torrential rains wash out sections of road and cross road culverts. Many roads become near impassible for many of the county's residents.
Wear and tear is increased on vehicles which must traverse the county's gravel roads. Suspension components and brake maintenance/repair are necessary more frequently, and as a result, increasing the cost of vehicle ownership in the County. Often those least-able to must bear these additional costs at the expense of other areas of their lives. Economists call these additional, and potentially unnecessary expenses, "opportunity costs" because additional money spent on vehicle repair and maintenance can't be spent elsewhere more productively, or saved.
The question becomes: Why? Why do the County's roads regularly degrade to such a degree many become near impassible. Every Cedar County taxpayer should ask themselves this question, and then ask it of the Cedar County commissioners.
Why, in 2020, are the county's gravel road maintenance practices little-changed from those of 100 years ago. A simple online search for "Gravel Road Maintenance Best Practices" returns, among other things, white papers written to guide those with maintaining these roads best practices.
One of the most critical elements of resurfacing these roads is to "crown" them. A white paper from the Midwest tells us this about crowning a road:
"To establish the crown, the Federal Highway Administration recommends that the roadway should rise a half-inch per foot from the shoulder to the road’s centerline at an incline of approximately 4%. For optimum drainage, the crown should have a pitched “A” shape, not a rounded or parabolic arc that can lead to puddling in the middle of the road."
Other critical practices for proper gravel road maintenance are: a shoulder dipping slightly downward from the driving surface; and a ditch collecting rainfall. This is not new information and is publicly available.
Every Monday the commission meets at the courthouse. A parade of residents come to Room 5 to express their concerns about the county. Many report on the poor conditions on the county roadways they must traverse. These deficiencies are duly noted by the commissioners and, I presume, are forwarded to the county road department supervisor for future remediation.
This reactive approach is wholly inadequate to the needs of the county's residents who must, by necessity, traverse these degraded roadways. The county commission must embrace a proactive attitude to resurfacing and maintaining the county's roads.
Adopting widely known best practices for road maintenance, resurfacing and exploring the use of products which mitigate dust, stabilize crucial road soil, and create stronger gravel roads by binding native soils and increasing the tension of road surfaces will go a very long way towards reducing cost and frequency of road maintenance.
County residents who see a drop in their annual vehicle maintenance and repair costs will be grateful as well.
Jack Sampson
Stockton
