Dear Editor,
Thank you to all who came to give your life saving blood at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 30. Our goal at this blood drive was to collect 35 units. We had a great turn out from our community and met our goal, collecting 41 units. We are so thankful to our community for getting out to the blood drive. It is more important than ever at this time of year, since blood drives have recently had to be cancelled due to bad weather and the need for blood is up due to overwhelming sickness across the area. Thank you so much. Blood from your donations go to many hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.
Thank you to the following:
Vickie Ayers, Shirley Beckman, Jeanette Branham, Christin Brooks, Bobby Budd, Debra Caldwell, Lila Carriker, Carlos Cary, Amy Castor, Lynn Fredricksen, Mike Frier, Crissa Gardner, Suzann Gladden, Deborah Greenway, Terri Heitz, Robert Hite, Denise Johnson, Carrie Keggereis, Randall Langsten, Kristin Langsten, Courtney Lasley, Randy Leedy, Larry Lewellin, Mikayla Loane, Tana Lumley, Betty Marshall, Brenda Mart, Jennifer Mays, Samantha McNemar, Angel Merz, Shana Newman, Carol Parmenter, Nancy Pitts, Lilly Plain, Chelsey Rice, Marvin Roberts, Kyle Robertson, Michaela Robertson, Kim Sewell, William Simmons, Gary Speight, Courtney Spencer, Greg Tabor, Donna Tabor, Jeff Tipton, Sheryl Toliver, Teri Biddlecome, Bethany Walker, Gayla West, Josie Widner, Don Williams, Valerie Williams, Steve Wiseman and Leroy Yoder.
The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the blood mobile: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Angel Merz, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Kim Sewell, Pat Moore and Teri Biddlecome. Also, thanks to the Church of Christ for the use of their building for this important event.
Teri Biddlecome,
CCMH hospital volunteer
El Dorado Springs
