Dear Editor,
Our country has been facing a pandemic filling hospitals, emptied public venues and threatened to further strain healthcare systems. As dates are being considered for a “re-opening” and all the while continuing deal with this national health crisis and its overall severity, now is the time to determine how much of a future presence we want healthcare to have in Cedar County.
The Citizens for Continued Healthcare is a local committee supporting the future of Cedar County Memorial Hospital and the Cedar County Health Department. The committee’s focus is educating Cedar County residents about the tax levy request at the upcoming election, now postponed to June 2. The CCMH board of trustees is asking for an increase to the hospital’s tax levy, from the current $0.1528 to $0.6112.
According to the board of trustees, the tax levy increase is a proactive measure, knowing once cash revenues are depleted, it is too late to consider asking the community for its help in providing a non-operating source of revenue. The board also realizes the need for operational changes to address its financial losses and is not relying completely on the passing of the levy proposition. It is the board’s goal to be proactive in addressing financial needs for the future of the hospital and county health department.
A taxpayer can calculate their approximate increase by looking at both their personal property tax receipt and real estate tax receipt. Look for the line “HOSPITAL” on both of the receipts. If you pay on both personal property and real estate, you will add the two “HOSPITAL” lines together and multiply the sum by four to determine an approximate amount. In the example provided by Citizens for Continued Healthcare, the homeowner will pay about $11 per month for their hospital tax. For your exact amount, contact the Cedar County collector’s office.
Other facts and frequently asked questions about the tax levy can be found on CCMH’s website, ccmh.com. Look for “Tax Levy Questions and Answers.” This list consists of questions collected by committee members, then answered by hospital administrators and the board of trustees. The hospital also encourages anyone with additional questions to reach out to it. The Citizens for Continued Healthcare also has a public Facebook group where community members can find additional facts about the tax levy and can share those facts with their Facebook friends, Facebook.com/groups/VoteYes CCMH.
The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of having a county hospital and health department. As the spread of this virus is worldwide and places additional financial strain on rural hospitals, including CCMH, the Citizens for Continued Health Care group asks when you are voting Tuesday, June 2, you consider the level of healthcare presence you want for your community’s future.
Michelle Leroux
El Dorado Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.