All right, boys and girls, it’s time for me to answer once and for all one of those questions I get asked about all the time. Specifically, what’s with the shoes?
I was born in the summer of 1966 with only three toes on my right foot, although if you look at the prints in my baby book, it almost looks like four toes. No one really knows the cause of my birth defect, although someone once suggested my mother might have been exposed to crop dusting chemicals at the time.
Anyway, early in my childhood it became obvious my right leg was going to be shorter than my left. My two feet also were of different sizes.
About every other month I visited the Missouri Crippled Children’s clinic at what is now Cox North Hospital in Springfield (Cox South was still many years away). My orthopedic pediatrician, Dr. William Francis, would bring a group of interns with him during each visit where I would show off for them, how I walked and so forth. Sometimes I’d do a little tap dance and they’d say, “Aw, isn’t that cute?” Dr. Francis wrote me prescriptions for corrective shoes with a lift on the right one. The first couple of years, the right shoe also had a brace attached.
When I was 5, my parents decided to have Dr. Francis attempt leg-lengthening surgery on me. When the day came for me to be admitted, my dad went with my mom and me, which I found unusual because my grandpa usually drove Mom and me to the clinic.
What I thought was going to be just another appointment turned out to be the beginning of the longest nine months of my life.
The next thing I knew, I was being wheeled into an operating room. I had no idea what was happening or why I wasn’t getting to go home like usual. I screamed in terror as the nurse put the anesthetic mask on my face.
When I awoke, they took me into a hospital room. Something felt weird on my right leg. I looked under the cover and was horrified to find 10 steel pins sticking out of my leg, and a zipper of green sutures about 12 inches long. I still had no idea what was going on, but I somehow knew I was going to be stuck there for a good while.
Days went by, which turned into weeks, then months. My mom and grandma took turns staying overnight with me each evening. I received numerous get-well cards from friends and family.
Meanwhile, it became obvious the surgery didn’t take. Dr. Francis had basically sawed my femur in two, pulled the two halves apart a couple of inches, and assumed the halves would somehow grow back together. Nope, nothing of the sort happened and I ended up spending my entire kindergarten year lying in a hospital bed — and eating hospital food.
Don’t get me started on the food. I’ll just say this, whoever came up with the idea of Jell-O salad should have something untoward happen to them.
Dr. Francis did another surgery to graft my leg back together, put a big cast on my leg and sent me home, although I didn’t immediately go home. I spent the next couple of months at my grandparents’ place, where I learned how to walk with crutches and otherwise tried to return to some semblance of normality.
Not long after the cast came off and I finally got back to my own house, I woke up with severe abdominal pains. My folks rushed me to the emergency room, and I was back under the knife for an appendectomy. My stay this time was only a day or two, which threw me since I expected another extended recovery.
Afterwards, I returned to a regular schedule of clinic appointments and visits to Plaza Shoe Store to get fitted for shoes, paid for with Missouri tax dollars through the Crippled Children’s Service. As I grew older, the appointments became less frequent.
In 1980, my family learned of a new procedure for leg-lengthening where a device is installed and separates the bone halves a millimeter apart. After the bone grows back, the device is turned a click to pull the halves apart again. The process is repeated until the desired result is achieved.
We went to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for a consultation on the new procedure. That turned out to be an experience all its own. Our appointment was for 9 a.m. so we left Miller about 4:30. When we arrived, there was already a long line of patients snaking down two hallways. It wasn’t until late in the afternoon, I think around 4 p.m., before we finally saw a doctor. The first question he asked us was, “Why are you here?”
We were like, “We’ve come all this way, we’ve waited all day to see you, we’re hungry because we missed lunch and you haven’t even read my file?”
He wanted to know if I had brought my X-rays with me. Really? Since when do patients keep their own X-ray pictures?
So they quickly took some X-rays of me, and from them the doctor determined there were some unexpected problems with me which would make the surgery more difficult, if not impossible. At that point, I decided I was fine the way I was.
Right before I turned 21, I had my final clinic appointment, my first and only trip to Cox South as a patient. Just for fun, I asked if I could look at my file while I waited for the doctor (a different one, Dr. Francis had retired a few years earlier).
They had kept all the paperwork from my original enrollment with the Crippled Children’s Service up until then, a stack probably two feet tall. As I read the early notes on “Master Stephen Clark Buus,” (which kind of made me feel like Bruce Wayne being addressed by Alfred the butler for a moment) I came upon a shocking revelation. There was a 1970 letter from Dr. Francis to my mother advising her to tell me I was going to have surgery and what all it entailed.
My folks never told me about the surgery at the time. I waited several more years before I told Mom about reading the letter. She said she thought it was the best for me not to know about the operation. I said I wished she had told me. Neither Mom nor I have discussed the issue since.
Now as an adult, I have to buy my own shoes just like everybody else, only it’s a little more complicated. I still order from Plaza Shoe. The manufacturer I used, P.W. Minor, sold mismated dress shoes in my narrow sizes, 14AA left, 11AA right with a 3-inch lift glued on. I always got high-top boots because they support my feet better. They added surcharges for the mismates and the lift, which meant I paid around $500 total for the shoes.
I went in recently and found out P.W. Minor is now out of business. The manager suggested I try Allen Edmonds, but their shoes run $350 to $700 a pair, and I’m sure they don’t do mismates.
When it comes to sneakers, only New Balance even bothers to make narrow widths. Hey, Nike, or any other shoemaker for that matter, why don’t you apply your “Just Do It” line and MAKE AFFORDABLE SHOES FOR EVERYBODY?!?
I have to get two pairs of sneaks and throw away the two shoes I can’t wear, and even then I usually have to get a higher-end model because it’s easier to put the lift on it. There’s another $400 or $500 out of my pocket.
I suppose I could try E-bay or other online retailers to maybe save a few bucks. The problem there, of course, is there’s no guarantee the shoes there would actually fit. I’ve dealt with similar situations in the past.
When I got engaged to my wife, one of the first things I told her was how I have to budget for footwear. She was so used to buying off the rack for $10 or $20 from Walmart, she couldn’t fathom having to pay so much for shoes, but she has learned to deal with it as I have.
Every once in a while when I’m in public, someone — most often a young child — will ask me why my shoes look different. My standard response is to say that I was born with one leg shorter than the other, and they usually understand. I don’t mind telling them my story, because I know I look different, and children need to know there are people in the world who look different from them, for a number of reasons.
I titled this column “My love/hate affair with shoes,” and I suppose I should summarize what it means, in case you haven’t figured it out already. My shoes have largely shaped my identity, but the experiences I’ve endured — and the expenses — have also left me with questions I’ll never be able to answer in this lifetime.
I still don’t know why God made me the way I am, but I know “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14) My faith has never wavered in this regard and I trust in Him to always take care of me.
I’ve been meaning to tell this story in print for some time now, and just writing these words has been equally cathartic and therapeutic for me. Thank you for letting me open up to you this way. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me, but I hope knowing my story will be of some encouragement to you.
Buus currently is a Cedar County Republican reporter.
