Dear Editor,
A campaign was waged against me in the last issue of the Cedar County Republican regarding potential Americans with Disabilities Act violations and negative views.
I felt a need to address this immediately.
First, let me be starighforward on this subject — I had a brother who suffered a traumatic brain injury and I have a granddaughter who has cerebral palsy, so the accusations stating I am against people with disabilities is absolutely unfounded and cruel.
When I ran for mayor of Stockton, it was with the intent of making sure the residents and the city of Stockton were a priority.
The truth of the Shared Streets situation is the committee wants to put a gate from a residence into the cemetery.
Currently, there is an ordinance in place which does not allow recreational vehicles, including golf carts and scooters.
My personal opinion is a cemetery is a sacred place and should be respected as such.
I also checked with the city’s insurance and they do not recommend this since there is heavy equipment being used to dig burial plots, which could prove to be a liability issue.
I plan to stand my ground on this issue andI hope the committee can find an alternative route without going through the cemetery.
Roger Hamby
Stockton
