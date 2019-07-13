Hummingbirds are so much fun!
They entertain 'til day is done.
Hovering around their feeder so sweet,
Not wanting the others to sip of its treat.
You'd think they'd learn to share a bit more;
To take turns at drinking. There's plenty in store.
But they buzz each other and dive through the air.
Why can't there be just one friendly pair?
From dawn to dusk, they will dive around,
Keeping each other from sweets they have found.
Why must feeding become such a chore?
Ah, but then hummingbirds would be such a bore!
