Dear Editor,
Coronavirus cases hit 870,468 and deaths 50,031 as of Friday, April 24. Dealing with it has caused social, economic and physical chaos. This unprecedented menace may have further implications. Health officials warn of a second wave. Have other countries taken advantage of our situation?
President Trump is trying to keep us safe, despite continued criticism from distractors. He had built the greatest economy of the world but had to shut it down. Other countries try to take advantage of a weakened America. Iran tried a military satellite and in menacing our ships at sea. The president gave men permission to defend themselves. China allegedly released the virus by accident. But then they possibly allowed infected people to spread to all corners of the world. Someone said if they had acted differently the first three weeks, 95% of the virus would have been stopped. Missouri is suing China for their irresponsible behavior.
President Trump made sure governors got medical supplies. He had some companies retool to make the goods. He stopped China travel. No action of his is without criticism. Joe Scarborough said, “You’ve got a president who has killed 50,000 people.” George Packer said, “Trump is collaborating with the coronavirus.”
Of course, the president has made mistakes, but he has used good judgement most of the time.
Another Carolyn West posted Facebook something like, “Even if you don’t like Trump, he is trying to save the world, and we should support him in this.” I agree.
Good people are helping others. Brad Paisley has opened a free supermarket in Nashville. Our health workers are wonderful. Grocery store workers tirelessly get us food. Woods’ Senior Hotline, (417) 204-4790, and curbside is for everyone.
If you need peace, you can go to God. Bill Whetstone, Church of the Nazarene, (417) 876-4974, puts his sermons on Facebook, and will tell you about Him.
Carolyn West
El Dorado Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.