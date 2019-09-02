Dear Editor,
This is an open letter inviting Sen. Josh Hawley to the Korth Senior Center in Stockton, not to meet glad-hand, starry-eyed grinning people, but to talk to real seniors with real medical problems and they need help with pills and medicine.
I, Ernie Rucker, am a volunteer at the Korth Center. I am a Provide-A-Ride driver. I also Iisten to seniors with medical problems. I would invite you to visit and learn from the people who need help.
Senator, I applaud your trip around south Missouri. This would not be a Republican thing nor a Democrat thing. I hope a U.S. senator would visit and talk to seniors with real problems. Hope to see you soon. I can be reached through the Korth Center. Thank you.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
