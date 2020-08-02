We have obviously lost our collective minds.
What has pushed us to the brink of insanity? COVID-19? The media? Uninformed opinions? Contradictory research? Democrats? Republicans? Liberals? Conservatives? Witch hunts? An ego-maniacal president? A senile speaker of the house? The devil? Black Lives Matter? All Lives Matter? Planned Parenthood? All of the above? None of the above?
Fear runs rampant and the fallout is yet to be understood or measured. What about our children? Do we really think they are oblivious to everything going on? Are they being traumatized?
Is there an answer? Is there a single "fix-it" solution? Is society about to collapse? Are the dystopian novels and movies about to become a reality?
Of course, individually, we do not see this. We only see it is the other group which has gone insane while we view ourselves and our opinion as the “truth.”
However, even the casual observer should be able to see chaos is the rule of the day, and this does not bode well for anyone. Chaotic times always call for someone to “straighten the mess out.”
At this particular time we see no one in the limelight nor on the horizon who has the potential to “rally the troops.”
While some claim president Trump will do so, just as many others feel he is the cause. Others claim that Mr. Biden will be able to get us out of our mess, while just as many claim he has not a clue.
Saddest of all in the entire scenario presented above is the fact Christians are just as involved in the confusion and being taken captive in their minds so they also are joining the hopelessness of the times.
Christians should be the ones holding forth hope and peace and stability.
Instead, most are as confused and/or fearful as the masses. These things ought not be.
We have not been given a spirit of fear — 2 Timothy 1:7.
Peace rules in the lives of those whose mind is fixed on the Lord — Isaiah 26:3.
God is not the author of confusion — 1 Corinthians 14:33.
We should exhibit a peace that scares those who have none, so that they want to know how we maintain such a calm existence — Philippians 4:7.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God — Matthew 5:9.
Be a peacemaker.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
