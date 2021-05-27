Dear Editor
In the past 15 months, I have been in three hospitals; Barnes in St. Louis, Freeman in Joplin and Cedar County Memorial in El Dorado Springs.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital by far was the best in every way.
Exceptional nurses and Dr Wyant is very good. Occupational and physical therapists are the best. It may be small but it actually puts the patient first. When you ring for a nurse they come quickly.
They have a wonderful nutrition team that takes care of your needs. The food is good.
The social worker does an excellent job.
Cedar County is low income with lots of senior citizens and people that do not drive in larger cities. It is expensive, time consuming and hard on someone that is too ill to go to some other county.
It would be a shame to lose this facility. We are privileged to have a fine, efficient hospital and staff in Cedar County.
It was by far the cleanest. Hats off to house keeping staff.
Jackie Cargill
Stockton
