At this writing in mid-October, I have not been off the place in nigh a week, and I have another week to go.
It is a familiar story in these pandemic times, one which could be shared by thousands of families. We are in self-quarantine. Nobody is sick with COVID-19; we are just waiting to see if we are going to be.
Fourteen days from the day we came in contact with an active case, we should be in the clear. Until then, we are doing our best to stay away from other folks. I suppose it is a common scenario putting us out of circulation. We had a visitor who learned three days later she was COVID-19 positive, then called us immediately.
I have heard conflicting advice on how seriously we should take this thing. The specific instructions given her were to have us “monitor” ourselves for COVID-19 symptoms. When I went in for a COVID test, the physician’s assistant told me to stay home.
Not quite sure what protocols to follow, I checked with my local authority — my daughter, Melissa, who has been on the COVID-19 front line as a nurse assistant at Republic High School: Self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact.
So, here we are, going nowhere.
What anyone else thinks does not matter.
I have my daughter to answer to (quite a switch from 30 years ago).
It is a blessing, I reckon, we do not have a houseful to quarantine — just Martha and me. It could be worse, and has been for Melissa, with four people in the household and one active case to tend to. Along with the quarantine, she has been caring for the sick one, while trying to work from home. Same for husband, Ryan. By the time this hits print, all that should be over with. Fingers crossed.
This measly self-quarantine Martha and I are dealing with is a cakewalk, in contrast. I suspect, too, Melissa’s story is not unlike that of hundreds of other families similarly affected. When folks talk about the “new normal,” I hate to think this might be it.
Meanwhile, I will be glad when our self-quarantine is over and we can get back to simply being socially distant. It gets tougher to find much to do outside when the garden does not need tending or the yard mowing. Drought’s taken care of those chores.
I may have to tackle some tasks I have been putting off — like cleaning up the dead willow tree up by the pond, or clearing the junk out of my garage. I could even rake leaves, but by the time you read this, the wind will likely have taken care of them, too.
Yeah, I guess I really do not have much to complain about — missing meetings I really did not want to go to and putting off getting my haircut for another week.
Missing Martha’s traditional birthday dinner out last week, though — that is gonna be hard to make up.
But, I bet she will think of something.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
