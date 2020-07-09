Here comes some off-the-cuff, straightforward reality. Labels, feedback, rambling responses or wholehearted agreement are all welcome, but none really are necessary.
We’re going down the race road today — whether or not it’s a bumpy ride is up to anyone reading this.
White privilege? Where’s a guy get some of that? Give me a break here, folks. Seriously.
The concept is a manufactured, double-edged logical fallacy.
It exists, yet it doesn’t. It’s situational and in today’s political landscape, it’s simultaneously a blessing and a handicap.
I’d equate additional structured similarities to the ‘climate change’ debate, but we’ll save that conversation for another time.
I didn’t ask to be born white, male or American. It was just the hand I was dealt.
Personally, I just identify as Miles. Or “Mucca” if you were asking my grandbabies.
But, as a middle-age white male of average height, I’m literally not allowed by society to be “proud” of anything to do with my individual self.
If someone wants to play the race card here, fine — from any angle, from any plane, it’s there and ripe for the picking — just know I draw far more personal similarities and parallels with black winners than white losers.
As a nation, I wish we could just sit down and talk. Not about colors, not about religions, not about orientations or genders — but about us people; all of us — without changing the subject or subverting the narrative because it doesn’t fit one person’s or party’s individual agenda.
I am proud. To be American. To be me. And to have the freedoms provided by our constitution which are applied equally to all of us.
I should be able to be proud of my skin just as anyone else, right?
Nope. Not today.
In the current political landscape, I can’t exercise my free speech or my freedom from persecution the same way a person of any other color can — and that’s wrong. It’s wholly un-American. By definition, it is … dare I say … racist.
Free speech knows not a color. It never can and never will. To say otherwise immediately injects voluntary racial divisiveness into any discussion’s forefront.
To quote Morgan Freeman in a recent interview, “I look at racism as a great excuse. It’s like religion — it’s a great reason for not quite getting there.”
Here’s an amazing concept: Rather than seeking to label, define or argue, we should simply dismiss the notion entirely.
We should all collectively be seeking to enrich the great intellectual and emotional American debate, to hold an ongoing positive dialogue as citizens, and progress past outmoded, direct and reversed bigotry — not to shut down naysayers or the topical opposition.
One step as a nation past this dated mentality would immediately remove the power of hatred from any side of any racial argument.
That, my fellow readers, is a choice — not a privilege or a birthright.
It’s time to stop apologizing, to stop rehashing the sins of every race’s forefathers, comparing failures and racially labeling every single thing under the sun.
People are people. We’re different colors, we’re different sizes, we’re different races, religions, genders, orientations, whatever.
I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind, I’m just hoping more people collectively will listen.
And, last time I checked, seven billion people would benefit from just a dash of that.
Brite is the editor of the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes op-ed pieces to this publication.
