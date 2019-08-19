Dear Editor,
It is with deep sadness we must discontinue the Fourth Friday Community Meals at Stockton Presbyterian Church.
The last couple of years have seen many blessed by this event.
We sincerely wish it could continue. However, the drain on our resources — both human and financial — has gotten to the point of having nothing left.
We thank those who stepped up and gave their time and resources to help make this effort successful. We are indebted to the community of Stockton and surrounding area for their expressions of love and appreciation for these meals.
There is much need in our area to help those less fortunate than many. Hopefully, we will be able to find the necessary resources to once again be of assistance in this way.
Until then, maybe someone will see the need and pick up on it. If another church wants to begin this, Stockton Presbyterian Church will be glad to help.
We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause to our community.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.