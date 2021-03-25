Oh, how I miss my grandparents.
Grandparents are so special and never get the recognition they deserve. The wisdom they carry and the life experience they can share with us are better than any forums you will ever read.
Grandparents are fun and enjoyable. They know the real value of a dollar and know the meaning of hard work. Grandparents can also be, well, embarrassing, or maybe this was just mine.
I was sitting at the Stockton Dam enjoying my lunch the other day when I began reminiscing about my grandparents. As I was watching the boats out on the lake and enjoying the sun on my face, I could not help but smile thinking about a particular memory.
I was seventeen years old, and it was a hot smoldering summer day. Hanging out with a group of friends, we had nowhere to go and no money to spend.
We were hungry, hot and thirsty. What better place to go than grandma’s house, right? I piped up with, “Let’s go to my grandparents farm. They live just a few miles away.”
We showed up and walked straight inside the house. I waved at my grandparents and immediately started raiding the refrigerator and cabinets.
Out of nowhere, I heard my grandma ask my grandpa, “What color of thongs is Melanie wearing?’’
My friends’ mouths flung open and they immediately started laughing under their breath.
Grandpa, being hard of hearing, shouted back, “What did you say?”
Grandma, who was obviously annoyed by him and this time yelling even louder, repeated, “I asked, what color is Melanie’s thongs?”
Grandpa shouted back, “Well, Donna Rae, I don’t know. I haven’t been looking at her thongs. Melanie, your grandma wants to know what color of thongs you are wearing?”
I was mortified, watching my group of friends lose it and no longer being silent about it.
Finally, I rounded the corner to approach my grandma, and before I could say anything, she said, “Come here, honey, let me see your thongs.”
My face flushed, sweat beading across my forehead. I smiled and said in a whisper, “Grandma, I don’t have on thongs.”
Looking at me oddly, she said, “Yes, you do, now let me see them. Oh, honey those are pretty. Where did you get them?”
She continued, “I used to be able to wear thongs all the time, but now they are so uncomfortable.”
I know the look of disgust was all over my face. I checked myself. I was now looking at my sweet little grandma with sympathy. I just knew at this moment she was losing it. Grandma had done gone lost her marbles.
My friends were laughing uncontrollably by this time. Trying to have grace for my grandma, I could not help but hope she would stop with this nonsense and move on to a different subject.
I suddenly noticed she was looking at my feet.
“Grandma, are you talking about my flip flops? These are called flip flops.”
Grandma looked up at me and as confused and calm as she could be.
“Well, honey, back in my day we had something similar we wore, and they were called thongs, but whatever it is you call them, they are pretty,” she said.
When I tell you how relieved I was to know that for one thing, my grandma was indeed just talking about my flip flops, and for another thing, she really was not losing her mind, I was amped with joy.
My friends had haggled me about that for weeks to come.
Years later, I finally shared with grandma the difference between the two phrases.
She laughed so hard she had tears rolling down her cheeks after I told her how the teenagers in her kitchen were laughing uncontrollably at my expense.
Truth is, I had completely forgotten about this memory.
Perhaps, it was sitting at the dam with the sun shining on my face that sparked up this remembrance.
While I do not get to make new memories with grandma, I will cherish the ones I do have.
If you are blessed enough to still have your grandparents in your life, I challenge you to listen intently to their stories, hug them often and remind them constantly they matter.
As one day it might just be you sitting at the dam reminiscing about the ‘Good Ol’ days’ with your grandparents.
In loving memory of Donna Rae Lawler — Nov. 16, 1939-March 5, 2019.
Chance is the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant and occasionally contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
