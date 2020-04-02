Sitting in the big oak rocking chair on my front porch this first day of spring (March 19), I couldn’t be more content.
I’ve just finished a big bowl of homemade chicken and noodles (my chicken), settled down with a cup of coffee, my dog at side, hosts of birds serenading me and water rushing in the ditch past the house still chortling its melodious rhythm.
The rainstorms of earlier today have passed, rays of sunlight blaze in gently nodding yellow daffodils and the pasture out front is as green as an Irish post card.
I notice buds on the pear trees, blossoms on the plums and wisps of leaves on last year’s new native shrubs I can’t recall the name of. A red-bellied woodpecker just alit on the trunk of my pin oak, and a pair of Canada geese wing noisily overhead.
All seems as it should on our little corner of Buffalo Head Prairie, a world removed from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the room behind me the TV news is rife with reports of more coronavirus deaths, store closings, event cancellations and entire countries banning travel.
It hardly seems real on the TV news, like dozens of movies I’ve never cared to watch.
Yet, just across my road and the neighbor’s wheat field — no more than a half-mile distant — stands a bank with its front door bolted and an adjoining lot packed with yellow school buses that haven’t moved all week. Only the drive-up windows are open at familiar eating places along the highway. Thankfully, the grocery store is still open.
Last Sunday’s church services were the last we will attend for a while. Sunday school was not held at all. I might have gone to a meeting or two in recent days, but with so many doors closed, I have nowhere to go.
“Social distancing” has quickly become the new byword since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores.
I do not think I had ever heard the term before a few weeks ago, but I didn’t need it explained. I had been trying to achieve it some degree ever since I retired five years ago, but with little success.
Federal and state mandates limiting public gatherings have given me a little hand, at least for the time being, but I never figured on so much distance from everything. I’ve long enjoyed the fellowship of cattlemen, farmers, historians, soil conservationists, writers, prayer partners and hosts of other folks. In my senior years, I’ve even become a “hugger” in church.
But, that’s out for now. We can’t even shake hands. Being in the same room might be a risk, so they tell us.
Isolation is not what I’ve had in mind when grumbling about too many meetings to make. What I had in mind was this right here — sitting on my porch, dog at my side, listening to the birds and enjoying nature’s serenity after the passing of a spring storm.
But, if “social distancing” for a spell is what it takes to give me and you many more evenings on our front porches, then I am all for it.
Not much different, I reckon, from summers on the farm when I was a boy. I still can go to the creek, the woods and the feed store — or, I can just sit right here and listen to the frogs’ nightly serenades.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
