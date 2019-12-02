Tell us about your family: “Well, there's my wife Whitney. And, together we have three kids – Joseph, 7, Morley, 5 and Renn, 2.”
Where's your hometown? “El Dorado Springs. Both my wife and I are Spring City natives.”
Do you have a favorite author? “I recently read several Tom Clancy books that were pretty good. I wish I had more time to read, too. I thoroughly enjoy it.”
Do you have any hobbies? “Well, I like to play golf when I can, but I focus my free time on my kids a lot.”
What's one thing about you most people don't know? “Oh, man. Well, that's tough because I've been an El Do guy all my life, so, unfortunately there's not much about me that isn't known here locally... Ha-ha.”
What person in history would you most like to spend an afternoon with? “Teddy Roosevelt. No question. He was an overall self-made man. He heard 'no' all his life, pushed forward despite opposition and achieved an enormous amount of things on a number of levels.”
What did you aspire to be growing up? “You know, I always told teachers – even from a young age – that I wanted to be a CEO. Of what exactly? I didn't know at the time. Later in school, I found I had a comfortability with numbers and wanted to be an accountant, so I pursued that and it was a real fit early on in my academic path.”
What's your favorite thing about Cedar County? “Hhhhmm. If I had to pick just one thing, I’d say it’s got to be the family atmosphere. That, and the hospitality of people in general. It's hard to find a stranger here.”
Why do you do what you do? “To improve this community for my family and friends. By that, I mean everyone who calls Cedar County home. This is an amazing place with a lot to offer and a lot of opportunities. I want that to be expanded upon and utilized to the fullest.”
Do you have a favorite quote? “Oh, I'd instantly refer to Teddy [Roosevelt] here again. 'Speak softly and carry a big stick.' That's a great piece of advice and fits life in countless ways.”
What is one thing you would like to see added to the Cedar County area? "Another grocery store option and a department store. From a local economic standpoint, there's truly a strong need for both.”
What is your favorite thing to make for a holiday meal? “Do you mean 'make' or 'eat'? Ha-ha. I love the family and food when it comes to holidays, but, my safe answer here is that I love to help my wife make my grandmother's homemade noodles.”
Are you Republican, Democrat or undecided? “Well, you can say I'd lean conservative, but, I've always been more about the specific person and their individual platform than party affiliation.”
What's your number one bucket list item? “Well, something I've always wanted to do is visit Australia. The wildlife there is incredibly unique. I'd love to see and experience some of that with my wife and kids someday.”
What's one piece of advice you'd give today's youth? “Work hard; never quit. The world doesn't owe you anything and you have to earn it. That applies to anything in life, but I think kids today need to exemplify more of that mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.