If mandated by the state, would you comply with another stay-at-home lockdown?
Kristy Beisley. Heck NO!! This virus like the others isn't going anywhere. And destroying our economy again isn't going to change anything. I'm assuming the ones saying yes received pay to be home. While the rest of us had to still continue on with normal life!! Stop letting the government control you!!
Leda Younce. Our life didn't change that much. We only go out for essentials anyhow. I don't think it really helps that much.
Debbie Flaming. Yes, I would comply.
Robin M. Mooney. Yes.
Carla Lowe. NO.
Amy Leonard. NO.
Andrea Fuller. Honestly at this point I’d love a stay at home lockdown so I could get a bit of a break...but like many other essential employees I would wind up in the same situation as last time: working more hours than normal at my regular wage during lockdown, with zero of the benefits of those who are home getting unemployment + bonus perks.
The essential employees are exhausted. How about the rest of y’all work while we take a break this time?
Misty Boultinghouse Cochran. Andrea Fuller I’m with you!!! Definitely ready for that idea 100.
Andrea Fuller. All joking aside, yes … of course. Whatever gets rid of this stupid virus.
Diane Burris. Unwillingly. All it does is put off the inevitable. The virus is not going away. It’s here to stay just like the influenza viruses. We will all be exposed at some point. Some will contract the virus and have symptoms, and some will not. A few will sadly die from it. Same as other viruses. We did not destroy the economy for any other virus, and I don’t believe that we should for this one.
Dawna Pirtle. No! They said stay home two weeks it will be better; six weeks later finally get back to work. I don’t want to rely on the government to support me and someone has to pay for it! It’s definitely not free! (ALL OF US WILL BE PAYING FOR THIS)
The rioters and looters didn’t have a problem in huge crowds and their local governments didn’t seem to have a problem with it. If I have to wear a mask or shield to work and keep my customers safe and my business open. Keeping my faith in God to get us all through this mess!
Allen Jones. I am guessing the people saying yes got the unemployment bonus last time around. Would their answer still be yes if they took that away? A lot of the people that were drawing 900 plus a week last time around have never made that kind of money in their lives, so he'll yeah they will stay at home. The "essential workers are still out grinding for the same money with all the exposure to the virus in some cases checking out the non-essential workers when they are out buying groceries or gas.
Teresa Balducci. First they better deal with all my bill collectors and be willing to pay my bills for a month. They need to explain how we are going to get food. This sounds like a third world country kind of thing. They are going to keep pushing people until there's a civil war.
Marsha Swadley. I can’t. I’m an essential worker. I’m a nurse.
Valerie Young-Hamby. If it didn't work the first time, it won't work the second time.
Katherine Hunter. I don’t want to see another lock down but yes I’d comply.
Ashley Nichole Ennis. It really means nothing; our county has deemed basically everything essential.
Cheryl Underwood. We would be willing if necessary.
Barbara Fox. Yes, if it means helping get rid of this virus.
Carrie Roberts Blakley. Yes, because I have autoimmune disorder and I work with others who are also comprised.
Jordan Dozler. What’s a “stay at home” lockdown? Oh you mean when daycares and schools shut down but “essential employees” still have to go to work every day? Makes sense.
Nic Hawkins. Jordan Dozler the harder it is to survive, the more likely we take government aid.
Mark Grantham. When you find out your daily lifestyle is actually called “quarantine”.
Mariah Dahlman. No, Diane Burris said it perfectly.
Steven Farrell. Ha ha I’m an essential employee and haven’t got to stay home once.
Jeff Ervin. NO! Absolutely not!
Kendra Lynn. If I weren't "essential,” yeah.
Malissa Richardson. NO. ABSOLUTELY NOT.
Becca Lynn Boyer. Heck no.
Beth Cumins. Absolutely!
Amber Strauch. Yes.
Amber Gadea. Yes.
Donna Brower. No.
Larry Evert. Yes.
Arthur L. Fann. Yelp.
Allie Jones. Yes.
Mandy Nikodim. Nope.
Nancy Murphy. Yes.
Crissy Reeder. No.
Nichole Red Marshall. No.
Georgetta Branstetter. NO!
Britney Anne Barlow. No way.
Jennifer Schies. No.
Tammy Floyd. No.
Sara Eagon. NO.
Missy Seela. No.
Marty Williams. As much as I possibly could.
Jim Carlet. Some people also still refuse to wear seatbelts, often with deadly consequences. Auto crash or virus, dead is dead.
Amy Leonard. Jim Carlet that’s the good thing about living in America you have the freedom to what you want even if it kills you.
Jim Caswell. If it’s mandatory then yes.
Haley Bonnett. Yes and no I haven't gotten a big fat unemployment check.
Danette Gardner. That’s a big Big fat NO!!!!
Trisha Lynette Zaring. I am an essential working. And have worked more through the "shut down" than I did before! If I could I would. But I have clients to care for! A family to provide for!
