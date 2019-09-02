Would you rather have no taste buds or be color blind?
Crissy Reeder. Color blind.
Jan Cross. No taste buds.
Melanie R. Chance. Color blind.
Karen Noland. No tastebuds!!
Marilyn Ellis. Color blind.
Valerie Young-Hamby. I’m already color blind.
Georgetta Branstetter. No taste buds, I would miss all the beautiful colors of each season more.
Joanne Leigh Welling. I’m colored blind already. Been that way my entire life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.