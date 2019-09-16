You have 24 hours and an unlimited supply of money, what would you do?
Randy Swadley. Pay off bills, make sure my wife and kids have everything they need, give some to charity and throw a big party for friends and family.
Crissy Reeder. Pay off all debts, donate to charity, stock up on coffee, shoes and clothes. Buy a vacation home in South Carolina and one in Hawaii. Quit my job. Invest in a policy that will earn a cash value and pay me enough each month to live until I die.
Georgetta Branstetter. Give to charity, pay off bills, and buy all the materials to renovate my house.
Sandy Miller. New car, rent a different place, buy vehicles for children, donate most of the rest.
Debbie Ferraro. Go and give it to as many needy elderly people as possible.
Kim Scott. Donate to church, family, friends, buy a house, buy a truck, buy a SUV and pay off bills.
Nadine Wood Sinclair. Buy a new lawn mower.
Helen Bill SpeerKing. Move back to Stockton!!
Daneta Jett. Pay off all debts, call my husband and tell him to get his butt home (he works on the road) and pay off my parents debts first. Then make substantial donations to church, schools, pediatric cancer research and invest the rest so I can repeat the latter 3 every few years.
Karen Grantham. Fund every medical facility seeking cures for diseases all over the world.
