Brandi Bradley. Parade.
Shelly Davis. Mary Beth Pirtle the best!!!!
Jennifer Schies. FFA Food especially the corn dogs! Watching it all come together makes you giddy like a little kid.
Marth Beth Pirtle. Tater twists!
Ryan Michelle Wilkinson. Crafts food and everyone is local markets come together.
Crissy Reeder. Parade.
Karen Haraldson. Seeing old friends and the Nut Run!
Kim Scott. FFA pork burger!!
Amber Strauch. Parade.
Carrie Garver. Parade.
Jan Cross. The parade.
Barbara Lunday. Arts and crafts vendors.
Barbara Fox. Funnel cake and parade.
Dalton Dodson. FFA corn dog!
Cyndee Scott. Crafts.
Sarah Rose Nottingham. Saturday night’s music and dancing and the Terrapin Race!
Crissa Gardner. Parade.
Randy Swadley. All the food and music.
Georgetta Branstetter. The crafts and the kettle corn.
Holly Mann. Funnel cake!
Sarah Conner. I like the Queen contest.
Rebecca Jameson. Fudge!!!
