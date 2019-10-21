Karen Grantham. Mark Grantham .. stop asking me to try it! Not gonna happen.
Carrier Garver. Salmon patties!
Kim Scott. Liver and onions, sushi and cooked spinach.
Jennifer Schies. Chow mein from the can!!
Marty West. I will eat about anything, but don’t do much store-bought food, especially store-bought chicken.
Karen Cully-Konye. Liver.
Randy Swadley. Liver and onions!
Laurie Wolters. Liver.
Rebecca Jameson. Any type of fish or seafood, plus liver and onions.
Sandy Le Page Ferraccio. Liver and onions
Crissy Reeder. Beets.
Jan Cross. Okra.
Joanne Leigh Welling. None because if you’re truly hungry you’ll eat anything.
Brite Acres. Miles refuses to eat store bought tomatoes. He will only eat them if we grow them. I refuse to eat sushi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.