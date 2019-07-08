Dear Editor,
El Dorado Springs, please do voluntary compliance first; write tickets as a last resort.
The newspaper last week described city officials fed up with citizen complaints of property violations, so there will be a renewed push for enforcement of the laws and ordinances.
What’s a city official to do? Crack down hard, write volumes of tickets and haul people in to court? Don’t make that mistake.
This is 12 years of city inspector experience talking.
The key to very effective property and law enforcement for any city is a focus on voluntary compliance. Good communication and cooperation, first. Tickets should normally be the very last thing when other efforts fail.
Much more is gained through honey than with vinegar, as the saying goes. All city officials should emphasize to citizens it is to everyone’s benefit in all of Cedar County that neighborhoods be attractive and appealing as much as practical: city-maintained roads, curbs, sidewalks and right-of-ways should be in good shape (the minimum right-of-way anywhere is at least 11 feet from the curb and usually more), grass is cut, yards are clean, houses painted, roofs repaired, etc.
Do verbal and written warnings to citizens first, obviously. Explain to folks what the rules are and why. Each city should demonstrate an attitude of “We prefer not to write to a ticket, but we need your cooperation by this date.”
We are all in this world together. May each of us do better at mutual respect, caring and loving thy neighbor. Respect all reasonable laws and ordinances for the benefit of all.
Dennis Anthony
Stockton
