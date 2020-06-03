After the polls closed on Tuesday night, it became apparent something didn’t pass the smell test. Spoiler alert: It was not the Cedar County Republican.
As the election comes and goes, Cedar County residents are being asked by Cedar County Memorial Hospital to vote on a 300% tax levy increase for a third time.
Much heated public debate, divisiveness and tomfoolery has circled around the recent ballot issue and the general public deserves to know Cedar County Memorial Hospital stooped to new lows and intentionally perpetrated a glaring omission of facts while attempting to avoid informing a large portion of the voting constituency of Cedar County of its newfound millions of dollars to boot.
In an unfortunate series of events and with less than a week until the election was to take place, CCMH failed to submit meeting minutes to the Cedar County Republican for the month of May — even after several attempts made last week specifically requesting them, in writing, from hospital administration.
A Freedom of Information Act request made by local attorney Peter Lee, Stockton, yielded results Wednesday, May 27, and the minutes for the CCMH board of director’s meeting were obtained and reviewed by CCR staff.
Though the minutes magically failed to reach the CCR until after going to press for the last time before the election — and ultimately never were supplied to us by CCMH — the material contained several substantial financial happenings.
Namely of interest, the hospital acknowledged the receipt of more than $3,600,000 in CARES Act relief funds, as well as participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and additional grant programs — the latter two of which disclosed no specific benefit amounts.
Nothing nefarious is directly implied here, I’m just pointing out the glaring omission of million-dollar-ish amounts in respect to the PPP participation and the recent receipt of grant monies.
This very topic was brought to the attention of CCMH administration and they later addressed this to some extent in a Facebook post, while also utilizing the same post to lambast myself and making knowingly-false statements about their own expenditures and this publication as well.
As the hospital goes back to the well a third time deserves to know CCMH simultaneously is benefitting from several tax-based government programs which are relief funds specifically allocated for business entities impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Though not wholly necessary or required, the CCR has remained neutral in the politics associated with this particular ballot issue, journalistically transparent and fully open to all public aspects of CCMH’s operation.
The CCR has ethically and professionally brought more CCMH material to the eyes of thousands of readers than any other medium in our readership area, while also publishing the opinions of those opposed to the repetitive ballot item.
CCMH always has been informed of the CCR’s submission policy and abided by it wholly for months leading up to this election. Our current submission policy also has been published a number of times since the beginning of the year for all to see. It’s been in print a number of times last year and into this year. It’s s also available online and has been since November of last year — that’s eight months in plain speak.
To this point, the hospital has paid for large and small pieces alike, previous month’s minutes, as well as letters to the editor, numerous times over the past few months leading up to the rescheduled election in April and the recent election on Tuesday, June 2. Any statement other than this would be 100% untrue. If the hospital is claiming ignorance or making a statement to the effect of “learning of this on Monday, April 27,” is a complete fabrication, nothing more.
As your county’s newspaper of record for more than 135 years, it is our job — and constitutional obligation — to remain operating a free and unabridged press. We owe our readership nothing less.
To state CCMH has applied the same unbiased, professional, ethical and honest treatment as the CCR would be an understatement of epic proportions — as well as a completely dishonest slight to the county’s readers and voting community in general.
Our readership in the greater Stockton area was denied the ability to remain currently informed as to CCMH’s multi-million dollar windfall and the hospital’s voluntary participation in the Paycheck Protection Program as it simultaneously asked the taxpayers for a boost of three-quarters of a million dollars to its annual tax-based revenue.
In the past few months, CCMH now has called both myself and another reporter out, only to have facts, audio recordings and previously-published material and billing histories all contradict CCMH’s baseless and false accusations.
Folks, I don’t mind the insults. I’ve got thick skin and the CCR stayed out of the dialogues all over social media because opinions do not equal hard news.
We don’t play dirty pool here and we took the high road in waiting until after an election to address CCMH’s conduct so as to avoid any attempt at swaying voters’ opinions.
Facts are facts, even when they’re inconvenient or uncomfortable.
We do not lie to our readers, we do not mislead the public, we do not pick and choose what is deemed “news,” we don’t use social media to benefit personal agendas or take personal jabs, and we always will answer if our integrity is questioned — namely when it involves a shallow and flimsy attempt to avoid disclosing the receipt of a massive tax-based windfall to bolster any issue’s political positioning.
Far less can be said about other CCMH administrators’ ethical conduct, professionalism and integrity when it comes to the hospital’s third trip to the polls in an attempt to invade all of Cedar County’s respective wallets hoping to sustain a business model consisting of six-figure salaries, five-figure administrative raises, $5,000 sign-on bonuses, a litany of pricey contract employees and the hemorrhaging of tax-payer monies while continuing to eliminate services to other parts of the county.
Questions, comments, requests for meeting minutes or further inquiries regarding CCMH’s handling of this recent multi-million dollar financial boon can be made by calling (417) 876-2511 or via the hospital’s Facebook page.
Brite is the editor of the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes topical opinion pieces to this publication. Email him at mbrite@cedarrepublican.com.
