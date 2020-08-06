Dear Editor,
The recent decision by the Stockton city aldermen to restrict access to cemetery property leaves unanswered questions regarding fairness and legality.
The recommendation of the cemetery board was denied in a 2-2 tie vote, which was broken by mayor Roger Hamby.
The denial will directly affect individuals desiring access to the Complete Streets project, which connects the east, west, north and south parts of Stockton.
The denial also leaves individuals with disabilities who can legally use authorized golf carts, motorized wheelchairs and small scooters no option except to travel on Route J or Mo. 32, which is not authorized by city ordinances.
The Individuals with Disabilities Act requires all citizens to safe, equal and inclusive access to public properties.
The Complete Streets project was financed by a $20,000 grant directly paid to the city and has remaining funds which can and should be used to create a 4-5-foot opening in the existing fence on the east side of the cemetery and post signage which is already in the city’s possession.
I would respectfully request the city’s aldermen carefully revisit the cemetery board’s recommendation and consider the ramifications of their denial.
Marsha Cowan, Cemetery Board Chairperson
Stockton
