Dear Editor,
Who would ever have thought the United States of America would be a country where:
•A father could take his daughter to an abortion clinic for an abortion, but could not take her to church?
•A mother could take her son to a liquor store but could not take him to church?
•A marijuana store was a necessary part of our economy, but a church was not?
This all is part and parcel of the elected Democrat party officials because of their hatred of Donald Trump and of their desire to return to power where they can rule over us like a king over his subjects.
I hope a Democrat is never elected to another office. Anywhere.
Bud Olinger
El Dorado Springs
